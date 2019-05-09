Eric Yutzy talks to his birth mother for the first time, thanks to Facebook

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - In late February in the middle of our 9 a.m. newscast, I got my own shocking breaking news alert on Facebook.

I received a friend request from Lisa. Reconnecting with my birth mother was just a click away. I immediately accepted and asked my co-anchor Jacey Birch to record the moment when I sent her my first message.

"Hi. Wow, I just saw this today. I've known your name since I was a child. I'm so happy you reached out. I'm having a hard time believing it's real," I wrote.

Within minutes, Lisa wrote back. She told me that she always knew my name and where I had grown up. She lives in rural Illinois, but she has been watching my career online for more than a decade.

Local 10 News anchor Eric Yutzy spoke to his birth mother for the first time on Facebook.

She streamed newscasts online and followed me through social media. She watched as I announced the birth of my children and moved to South Florida.

I sent her photos of my childhood, introducing a boy she didn't get to watch grow up.

She sent photos of herself and other family members I never knew I had, like two half-sisters.

Decades of a life were crammed into one thread with a common refrain: "I am so happy."

Eric Yutzy and his birth mother Lisa shared photos over Facebook.

After a day of texts, it was time to talk.

"How are you?" Lisa asked.

"I'm great. How are you?" I replied.

"I am good," she said.

"Yeah, how you feeling?" I asked.

"Nervous, but excited. How are you?" Lisa asked.

"I feel nervous and excited," I said.

"Cool," Lisa said.

"We must be related," I said.

The nerves fell quickly away and we talked and laughed for a long time. Minute by minute, we began feeling more and more familiar and familial.

"Whatever you wanted to be, you needed that, and I couldn't do it," Lisa said. "You needed to be able to grow to your full potential and become an amazing human being. You needed that."

