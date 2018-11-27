All clear given after Walter Reed shooter report

BETHESDA, Md. - Officials have given the all clear after reports of an active shooter at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center outside Washington.

Several reports say the shooter incident was actually a drill, although no official word has been given.

Naval Support Activity Bethesda tweeted Tuesday afternoon that no shooter had been found and personnel could move about the Maryland base freely.

NSAB has tweeted earlier in the afternoon that an active shooter had been reported in the basement of one of the building on that base. Security found "no indication" of an active shooter after clearing the area.

In a tweet, U.S. Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger of Maryland says he and about 40 other people were in a conference room at the hospital.



