'Scorpions in a bottle' surround Maduro, Bolton says

WASHINGTON - U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton says that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro is surrounded by "scorpions in a bottle" and it's only a matter of time before he leaves power.

Bolton says key figures in Maduro's leadership, including the defense minister and head of the presidential guard, have been "outed" as dealing with the opposition, which is led by Juan Guaidó, the National Assembly president who is recognized by the U.S. and scores of other countries as Venezuela's legitimate president.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Bolton said he doesn't think Maduro can look at his defense minister any longer and trust him, and claimed the socialist leader spent most of Tuesday at a military prison in Caracas that the U.S. says is a key Cuban command post in Venezuela "because he doubted the loyalty of the Venezuelan armed forces."

