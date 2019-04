HIALEAH, Fla. - One person died and another taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital following a crash involving two ATVs in Hialeah on Sunday, according to Hialeah Fire Rescue.

The accident happened at Northwest 170th Street and Northwest 97th Avenue, authorities said.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene, while another was transported to the hospital under a trauma alert, according to authorities.

