1 dead in crash along U.S. 1

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A driver was killed in a Sunday morning crash along U.S. 1, Fort Lauderdale Police said.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 5:00 a.m. near Northeast 33rd Court.

Fort Lauderdale Police said the one of the drivers lost control and crossed into the opposite lanes, hitting another vehicle. That driver died.

The crash has shut down lanes in the area.

