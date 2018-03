DAVIE, Fla. - One person is dead after a crash involving a car and a motorcycle, Davie police said.

The crash happened Saturday near Southwest 136th Avenue and Financial Boulevard in Davie.

Police said the car struck the motorcycle.

One adult was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The southbound lanes of Southwest 136th Avenue, just south of State Road 84, were closed due to the crash, according to police.

