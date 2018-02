MIAMI - One person is dead in an early Saturday shooting, Miami police said.

Police responded to a report of shots fired near the area of 29th Avenue and Northwest 11th Street around 4:30 a.m.

A female victim was found on the ground suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The victim was not identified.

