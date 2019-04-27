1 person, dog killed in Davie crash

DAVIE, Fla. - A crash on U.S. 27 in Davie killed the driver of a car and a dog that was riding along, and injured three other people on Saturday, according to the Davie Police Department.

The person who was killed was driving the wrong way and the three injured victims were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Authorities said the dog was in the car going the wrong way.

The northbound lanes at U.S. 27 and Stirling Road are currently closed, according to authorities.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.