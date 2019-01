MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - One person was taken to an area hospital after a vehicle caught fire at Northwest 74th Street and State Road 826 on Sunday, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said.

Firefighters said they responded to the area around 2:45 p.m. to find the front of the vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

They quickly extinguished the flames.

Offcials continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

