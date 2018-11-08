8 children 2 adults hurt after day care bus crashes in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Eight children and two adults were hurt Wednesday after a day care bus collided with a pickup truck in Fort Lauderdale, authorities said.

Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan, a spokesman for the Fort Lauderdale Fire-Rescue Department, said the crash happened around 6 p.m. at Northwest 19th Street and Northwest 15th Avenue.

Paramedics transported eight people to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale. Two others were transported to Plantation General Hospital.

Gollan said an adult and a child were seriously hurt while the other injuries were minor.

