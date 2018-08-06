10 people rescued after boat runs out of gas off coast of Bimini

MIAMI - The U.S. Coast Guard rescued 10 people Monday after their boat ran out of gas 9 miles west of Bimini.

Coast Guard officials said watchstanders at the Coast Guard 7th District command center received a notification about the 28-foot pleasure craft from a commercial salvage company.

"Pretty much, we were on our way to Bimini and we got lost," Sebastian Murguia told Local 10 News. We were adrift for over four hours, and we ran out of gas and no one was answering their radios. We had three radios. No answer, so we were kind of nervous. We called the Coast Guard and they came for us."

The cutter Paul Clark responded to the disabled boat and brought eight of the 10 people aboard and took them back to Miami.

The two others were taken aboard the cutter William Flores, which towed the boat to Fort Lauderdale.

No injuries were reported.

