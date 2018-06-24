10 people rescued from water near Nixon Beach

MIAMI - Ten people, including five minors, were rescued from the water Saturday near Nixon Beach, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

In addition to the Coast Guard, officials said the Miami-Dade Fire Department and Fast Response Marine Towing and Salvage were involved in the rescue.

Miami-Dade dispatch sent Coast Guard Sector Miami watchstanders a report around 7:21 p.m. of about 10 people in the water from a capsized 20-foot pleasure craft, officials said.

Crews rescued the people from the water while the capsized boat was re-righted. Officials said the people rescued were transferred back onto the boat.

"While this was a successful rescue, we can't stress enough that everyone who goes out on a boat needs to have a life vest on, not just children," said Lt. j.g. Joseph Sprouse, Sector Miami command duty officer. "Life vests can greatly increase chances of success when it comes to search and rescue cases."

The boat was towed to a boat ramp near Sea Spice Restaurant. Officials said there were no injuries.

