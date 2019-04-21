2 dead, 1 injured after boating accident

MIAMI - Two people are dead and another was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital on a trauma alert following a boating accident at South Pointe Park 1 and Washington Avenue, according to Miami Beach Fire Rescue and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

A vessel struck a boat at the intersection that is near the inlet of Government Cut, according to authorities.

The investigation is ongoing.

