2 dead after construction accident on I-95

MIAMI - Two workers have died following a construction accident on I-95 Sunday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Crews rushed to the scene before N.W. 62nd Street and blocked off the southbound express lanes in order to investigate. The construction workers were in a trench when one of the cement barricades fell on top of them, according to City of Miami Fire Rescue.

Medical examiners also arrived at the scene.

Drivers heading in that direction are being warned to keep their eyes on the road.

This is a developing story. Stick with Local 10 and Local10.com for updates.

