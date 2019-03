DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - 2 people are dead following a crash on Hillsboro Boulevard in Deerfield Beach on Saturday, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

Hillsboro Boulevard in the 4500 block is shut down for an extended period of time, according to the deputies.

