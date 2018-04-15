2 men rescued by Coast Guard in Port Everglades

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Two men were rescued from the water Saturday afternoon near the south jetty in Port Everglades, according to U.S. Coast Guard officials.

The men were identified by the Coast Guard as Daniel Babrow, 43, and Clifford Ball, 41. Officials said the men were reportedly swimming off Dr. Von D. Mizell-Eula Johnson State Park when a current swept them out to sea.

Watchstanders received a call around 6:30 p.m. from a good Samaritan vessel, officials said. A boat crew arrived at the scene at 6:38 p.m. and rescued Babrow and Ball from the water.

Officials said the crew took Babrow and Ball to the station with no reported injuries.

