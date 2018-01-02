2 people, 2 dogs rescued from boat near Cudjoe Key, Coast Guard officials say

MIAMI - Two people and two dogs were rescued Monday from a boat that was taking on water near Cudjoe Key, the United States Coast Guard said.

Watch standers said they received a distress call from a 40-foot trawler, to which they sent a response boat and a helicopter to assist.

Coast Guard officials said the response teams arrived around 7 p.m. and hoisted the two people and the dogs aboard the Coast Guard vessel. They were then taken to the Key West International Airport with no reported injuries.

