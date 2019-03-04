2 taken to hospital after Coconut Creek crash

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. - Two people were transported to Broward Health North after a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Northwest 39th Avenue and Hillsboro Boulevard on Sunday, according to the Coconut Creek Fire Department.

Three vehicles were involved in the accident, one of which went into a pole, authorities said.

Crews removed the roof of a vehicle to extricate trapped occupants, authorities said.

One victim transported was a Level 2 trauma, while the other was a trauma alert, authorities said.

