2 vehicles involved in accident in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Two cars got into an accident on 2500 East Oakland Park Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale, causing five people to be taken to the hopsitals, according to authorities.

Authorities said four of the victims are adults and they all have various trauma codes.

Authorities said four of the victims went to Broward Hospital and one victim was transported to Holy Cross.

Authorities said one person has died from the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation.

