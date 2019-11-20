Bank robber wearing 'Make America Great Again' shirt says teller gave him too much money
Deputies say Sandy Hawkins, 73, confessed to robbery
BOCA RATON, Fla. – A 73-year-old man wearing a "Make America Great Again" shirt told a bank teller he was robbing that he gave him too much money, deputies said.
Sandy Hawkins was arrested Tuesday on a robbery charge.
According to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office probable cause affidavit, Hawkins entered a Wells Fargo branch on Sandalfoot Plaza Drive near Boca Raton shortly after 11:30 a.m. Monday, approached a teller and requested $1,100.
"This is a robbery," Hawkins told the teller. "I have a weapon."
Hawkins, who was wearing a T-shirt with the words "Trump" and "Make America Great Again" -- the campaign slogan used by President Donald Trump -- on the front, put his hand in his waistband, implying he had a gun, the affidavit said.
The teller began counting aloud as he laid out each $100 bill, counting $2,000.
"Hawkins told him it was too much and again demanded $1,100," the affidavit said.
After the teller slid $1,100 under the window, Hawkins took the money and walked out, deputies said.
A manager at a nearby bar later identified the robber from surveillance photographs as Hawkins.
When deputies went to his home, Hawkins was sitting outside on an electrical box and provided a full confession.
"I will make this easy," Hawkins told detectives during an interview.
Detectives said Hawkins removed a tattered bank deposit slip from his pocket with a handwritten note that read, "Give me $1,100. Now, No Alarms, Hope to get caught."
Hawkins was booked into the main Palm Beach County jail, where he was being held in lieu of a $50,000 bond.
