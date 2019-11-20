PLANTATION, Fla. – Several instances of fish kills have been discovered in South Florida.

This comes after dozens of dead fish were found in lakes on the Turnberry Golf Course.

It's a big mess and the smell is horrible.

Many residents are concerned about why this is going on.

"Oh it's disgusting! It’s horrid!" said Plantation resident Lynn Duksta.

The mystery of why so many fish are going belly up in lakes across the area has yet to be solved.

In Plantation’s Westport neighborhood, turkey vultures sit perched all over the place, waiting for their next easy meal.

"They're on the house, they're in the backyard, they're on the fence, they're on our dock, it’s just gross,"

said Plantation resident Sara Pasterski.

The lakes in one community, which are normally a dark blue color, are brown. The fish don't seem to stand a chance.

"It starts smelling from our lake and then we start seeing all of those vultures around our house and we were wondering what is going on," said Plantation resident Zuhal Carhoglu.

The same thing could be found in a Pembroke Pines neighborhood, and further south at the Turnberry Golf Course in Aventura.

"I think it’s horrible to have that many fishes died," said Aventura resident Mareni Starre.

As to the reason behind the dead fish issue, Dr. David Kerstetter, from Nova Southeastern University, said there could be a number of reasons, but most of them come back to a lack of dissolved oxygen in the water.

"It can result from a number of things," Kerstetter said. "It could be decomposing algae, it could be decreased nutrients in the water that then cause the algae, big fishes tend to be more susceptible to low (dissolved oxygen) than small ones."

The good news, according to Kerstetter, is that drastic weather changes, like the one being experienced in South Florida over the past few days, don't happen often. He says things should get back to normal relatively quickly.