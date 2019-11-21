BOCA RATON, Fla. – A Boca Raton woman out for a late morning walk was kidnapped and robbed, Boca Raton police officers said.

Around 11 a.m., the victim was approached by a woman seeking directions at a Publix supermarket located at 1001 South Federal Highway, officers said.

They said the woman told the victim that she was new in town and was looking for a local attorney’s office. She asked the victim, who had walked to Publix from a nearby home in which she worked, if the victim would ride with her and show her where to go, officers said.

The victim agreed.

As the two approached a tan Honda Odyssey minivan, a man was standing by the vehicle and after the two were inside the vehicle, a man entered the van and locked the doors, officers said.

He then drove nearly 30 minutes south to an Oakland Park Publix, where the man instructed the victim to go inside the store and contact a family member to wire her money or he would kill her, officers said.

The victim contacted an out-of-state relative who sent her an undisclosed amount of money, according to officers.

Once the transfer was complete she gave the cash to the two robbers and was released unharmed, officers said.

The victim then went to a Broward Sheriff's Office station in Oakland Park, where Boca Raton Police Department officers were contacted, investigators said.

The victim gave a description of the robbers in an effort to aide in their arrest.

The woman was described as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with dirty blonde hair and a large build. The man was described as being 5 feet, 2 inches tall and clean shaven, with a slim build. Both were described as being between 45-50 years old and Hispanic.

Anyone with information about the robbery are encouraged to contact Boca Raton police officers at 561-338-1344.