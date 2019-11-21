MIAMI – A city of Miami police officer was hospitalized after being involved in a crash Wednesday night.

The officer's cruiser was sideswiped by another vehicle in the area of Northeast 54th Street and North Miami Avenue.

Police said the officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

She is expected to be released sometime Wednesday evening.

The driver of the second vehicle will be charged with leaving the scene of an accident, police said, though that driver did return to the scene soon after.