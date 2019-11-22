MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – On Friday, Willie Dumel, 31, appeared briefly in Miami-Dade court for possibly violating conditions of his parole stemming from a deadly car crash.

Six years ago, a former Opa-Locka police officer saw Dumel make an illegal right turn. What should have been a routine traffic stop escalated to a wrong-way, high-speed car chase on Interstate 95.

The chase came to an end when Dumel, driving a rental car, crashed into an SUV and killed all four of its passengers visiting from California.

Dumel suffered two broken legs and was hospitalized for 90 days.

Upon Dumel’s release, he was placed in jail on charges that included vehicular manslaughter. Despite a toxicology report indicating he had cocaine and marijuana in his system, he was able to avoid DUI manslaughter charges.

Dumel was eventually sentenced to 10 years in prison on two different charges, however the use of the word “concurrently” instead of “consecutively” effectively cut the sentence in half.

Dumel was released in November 2017.

The error was eventually caught, but the window closed on state attorneys enforcing the full sentence.

A year later after his release, Dumel was arrested for allegedly choking his pregnant girlfriend. He is out on bond awaiting trial in Broward County. Friday’s hearing was to assess whether his recent arrest is a violation of his condition of parole stemming from the fatal crash.

The hearing was ultimately postponed until December 12.