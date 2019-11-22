Pair accused of snatching woman’s purse in Hollywood, using stolen credit card at Walmart
Police try to ID pair in Oct. 19 armed robbery on Hollywood Beach Broadwalk
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Police are trying to identify two people accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint on the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk and then using the victim's stolen credit card at a Walmart.
The armed robbery occurred shortly before 1 a.m. Oct. 19.
Hollywood police Officer Christian Lata said a man and a woman approached a couple, snatched the victim's purse and put a gun to the other man's head, demanding his wallet.
A man and woman matching the description of the crooks were seen on surveillance video at a Walmart later that same day buying items with the victim's stolen credit card.
Detectives are asking anyone with information about the armed robbers to call police at 954-764-4357 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.
Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.
Note to users: Comments on Local10.com are migrating over to our new website. All comments before 11/12/19 at 12 p.m. will be temporarily blank until the migration is complete. All past conversations will be restored. New comments can be posted now. Questions? Contact wplgwebstaff@wplg.com.