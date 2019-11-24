FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Disgraced former Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel is suing over his removal from office.

Attorneys for Israel said a federal lawsuit contends Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Senate deprived him of due process and failed to follow a special master’s recommendation that he shouldn’t have been suspended from office.

The lawsuit is pending in Tallahassee federal court.

DeSantis suspended Israel in January, citing “neglect of duty and incompetence” during two mass shootings in Broward County -- at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in January 2017 and at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Valentine’s Day 2018.

Special Master Dudley Goodlette, a Republican and former state lawmaker, wrote in his 34-page report that DeSantis failed to present any evidence to support the Republican governor’s position.

The Senate voted 25-15 to uphold Israel’s removal.

DeSantis appointed Gregory Tony to replace Israel.

Israel is running against Tony to get his old job back in the 2020 election.

Five other Democrats, a Republican and an independent also filed to run.