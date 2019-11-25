CORAL GABLES, Fla. – With the holiday season upon us, it’s also time to begin shopping for gifts, but it’s also prime time for scammers to try and take advantage of shoppers.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced the launch of the 2019 Holiday Consumer Protection Guide.

The guide is filled with information and tips on secure online shopping, charity-related scams, recalls and more.

Moody gave a strong warning to the scammers in a Monday morning news conference.

“If anyone seeks to take advantage of those that are being generous not only fiving to their family and friends this holiday season, but giving to charities, we will go after them and put them away,” Moody said.

For the first time, this year’s guide will also be translated into Spanish.