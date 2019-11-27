MIAMI – The City of Miami Police Department is looking for help in finding a missing woman they believe is suicidal.

Jessica Marthe Rameau, 29, was last seen at 10:30 a.m. in the area of the 3400 block of Northeast 1st Avenue.

Rameau, who is 5′ 8″, is reportedly wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt and is known to drive a black KIA Forte with Florida license plate #JABG09.

Anyone with information on Rameau’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.