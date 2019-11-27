Looking to try the best art galleries in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best high-end art galleries in Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're on the hunt.

1. Walt Grace Vintage

Photo: Bill G./Yelp

Topping the list is Walt Grace Vintage. Located at 300 N.W. 26th St., the art gallery, guitar store and car dealer is the highest-rated high-end art gallery in Miami, boasting 4.5 stars out of 21 reviews on Yelp.

"We talk a lot about fulfilling your dreams at Walt Grace Vintage--well, Walt Grace Vintage, itself, is just that--the result of our founder, Bill Goldstein, finally fulfilling his dream," states its Yelp profile. "A successful advertising executive for the better part of 25 years, Bill decided to let passion be his guide for the next chapter of his life, and Walt Grace Vintage was born. ​Bill's passion for vintage cars and guitars was never based simply on their utility, and, instead, focused also on the beauty and artistry of each."

2. Plant The Future

Photo: michael c./Yelp

Next up is Little Haiti's Plant The Future, situated at 224 N.E. 59th St. With four stars out of 35 reviews on Yelp, the art gallery and plant nursery has proven to be a local favorite for those looking to indulge.

Curious to know more about Plant the Future? We learned that Argentinian-born designer and artist Paloma Teppa is the brainchild behind this newcomer.

"Communion with nature makes us who we are. This belief is known as biophilia, and we've built a life, a business, and a movement around it," she explains in the business' Yelp profile. "Through our living art, we communicate our deep respect for Mother Earth, our compassion for all of humanity and our innate need to connect through beauty and design."

3. Art Miami

Photo: Geoff B./Yelp

Downtown Miami's Art Miami, located at 14 St. and Biscayne Bay, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the fancy art gallery 4.5 stars out of 18 reviews.

Yelper Thuy Dan T. wrote, "An amazing experience. There is so much to see and from all different art genres and mediums. Many architecture pieces and optical illusions, as well as classic paintings. You could get lost there for an entire day easy. Highly recommend."

4. EVL World

Photo: glenn g./Yelp

EVL World, an art gallery, is another much-loved, pricey go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 17 Yelp reviews. Head over to 101 N.W. 36th St. to see for yourself.

According to its Yelp profile, the gallery is a "contemporary and vividly colorful creative art store with merchandise all based on the art of graffiti legend Erni Vales."

5. Rubell Family Collection

Photo: melissa l./Yelp

Over in Allapattah, check out Rubell Family Collection, which has earned four stars out of 19 reviews on Yelp. Treat yourself at the art gallery by heading over to 1100 N.W. 23rd St.

Since 1993, the Rubell Family Collection has been exhibited in a 45,000 square-foot repurposed government facility.

Curious to know more?

"The Rubell Family Collection (RFC) was established in 1964 in New York City, shortly after its founders, Donald and Mera Rubell, were married," according to the history section of the business's Yelp profile. "It is now one of the world's largest, privately owned contemporary art collections."

