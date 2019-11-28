PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – One person was killed and two others were injured in an early morning shooting at a Palm Beach County strip club.

The shooting occurred about 3:15 a.m. on Thanksgiving at the Rose Gentlemen's Club on Purdy Lane.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said an altercation led to the shooting.

Both surviving victims were taken to an area hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Detectives are investigating.