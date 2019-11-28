Bicyclist struck, killed by pickup truck in North Miami Beach
West Dixie Highway closed in both directions during fatal crash investigation
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A bicyclist was struck and killed by a pickup truck on Thanksgiving morning in North Miami Beach.
The fatal crash occurred at Northeast 157th Street and West Dixie Highway.
Police said West Dixie Highway was closed in both directions as they investigated the crash.
No other information about the crash was immediately known.
