MIAMI – Emilio and Gloria Estefan were serving Thanksgiving meals in Miami to those in need.

The rhythm got a hold of the married musicians during their 12th annual "Feed a Friend" event Thursday.

"We try to bring people together and, you know, give a little bit back," Emilio Estefan told Local 10 News. "We've been very fortunate, not only in our business and everything, with our health, healthy kids, so I think it's time to celebrate, and this is a great example for all the United States and for the world, that people can get together and have fun and give back to the community. I think it's a beautiful thing."

The Estefan Kitchen expects to feed between 2,000 and 3,000 people this year with traditional American dishes and Cuban classics.

Emilio Estefan said they plan to expand into Orlando next year.