TAMARAC, Fla. – A Tamarac woman was arrested Wednesday after she falsely reported a bomb in July, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Shamel Jeff, 36, faces a charge of falsely reporting a bomb or explosive weapon of mass destruction.

According to an arrest affidavit, Jeff called a man on his cellphone in July and told him that she was going to "blow up his house."

A motive for the threat was not revealed.

Jeff was being held at the main Broward County jail in lieu of a $2,500 bond.