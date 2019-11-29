DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – A Deerfield Beach resident returned home from celebrating Thanksgiving with friends after a microwave sparked a fire in her home.

The fire started Thursday afternoon on Northeast First Terrace while the woman who lives in the home was out with another family to celebrate Thanksgiving.

Mostly everyone living nearby was home because of the holiday, so someone saw smoke and called 911.

Firefighters were able to contain the flames before it spread throughout the home.

Nobody was injured.

It was not immediately clear what caused the microwave fire.