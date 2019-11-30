FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A South Florida man has been arrested for leaving the scene of an accident after allegedly hitting a pedestrian on Thanksgiving night.

According to police, the crash took place just before 10 p.m. Thursday on Sunrise Boulevard.

A witness provided police with the license plate number of the vehicle, which fled the scene after striking the pedestrian.

Police said they responded to the last known address of Richard D’Alia after tracing the license plate to a black 2003 Mercedes-Benz that was registered in his name.

Upon arrival, authorities noticed a shattered windshield and what appeared to be blood on the vehicle.

Police said D'Alia admitted to striking the pedestrian and leaving the scene, and that he was driving with a revoked driver's license.

D’Alia was arrested, though some charges could be pending as authorities said they do not expect the victim in the crash, currently listed in critical condition, to survive their injuries.