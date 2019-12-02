PENSACOLA, Fla. – A Florida woman headed to Miami was taken into custody Friday after faking a medical issue during a flight in order to get a bigger seat on the plane.

After asking American Airlines flight attendants for a bigger seat on the Pensacola-to-Miami flight, the unidentified woman claimed to become ill after her request was denied an hour into the trip, CNN reports.

Believing the woman to be telling the truth, the pilots redirected the plane back to Pensacola as a medical emergency. After landing, employees learned the woman had been faking the illness.

The woman later refused to get off the plane, but only did so after police were called.

Authorities took the woman into custody but has yet to be formally charged as she was taken to a mental health facility for observation.