Stranahan High School placed on lockdown amid reports of student with gun
Lockdown was lifted after no weapon was found
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Broward County high school was placed on a brief lockdown Monday morning.
According to police, a student at Stranahan High School made a report that another student had a gun on campus.
Fort Lauderdale police responded to the school and it was placed on lockdown.
The student in question was located but no gun or weapon was found.
The lockdown was lifted soon after.
