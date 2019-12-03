MIAMI – A suspect was injured Tuesday morning during a burglary at a Family Dollar store in Miami.

Police were called to a burglary at the Family Dollar on Northwest 36th Street near Northwest 11th Avenue shortly before 4:30 a.m.

Miami police Officer Michael Vega said a man in his 50s broke into the store through the roof before falling.

A view from Sky 10 showed two people examining a hole in the roof with a flashlight.

Inside the store, there was damage to the ceiling and objects scattered on the floor.

Police seized a bicycle believed to belong to the suspect.

Miami Department of Fire-Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll said the suspect either jumped or fell from the roof.

The suspect was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center. The extent of his injuries was not immediately known.

Natasha Wright went to the Family Dollar to buy some toilet paper, but she couldn’t get inside because the store was part of a crime scene.

Wright called it a “dumb crime.”

“You did all that. Now you (are) hurt and you (are) going to jail," she said.