Asian eats: 3 new spots to try in Miami

Looking for your next great Asian meal in Miami? These new spots will satisfy all your cravings. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in the mood for Asian food.

Soju Miami

322 N.W. 24th St.

photo: zina a./yelp

Soju Miami is a Korean spot.

This new business offers smoked meats, hookah and South Korea's national spirit, soju. On the menu, look for beef bulgogi, kimchi pancakes, sticky chicken wings and more.

With a five-star Yelp rating out four reviews, Soju Miami has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Jennifer C. noted, "The food was delicious, and the service was excellent. The price was more than reasonable. Come here on a date or with a group—you won't be let down! The beef bulgolgi was so flavorful, and I never knew that kimchi could be so delicious."

Hutong

600 Brickell Ave., Brickell

Hutong is a cocktail bar, offering dim sum, seafood and more.

Hutong—with other locations in Hong Kong, London and New York—offers spicy Northern Chinese cuisine and signature cocktails in a space where "Chinese yin meets Miami yang," according to the establishment's website.

The popular Peking duck is prepared for 24 hours using a traditional recipe, and the chef carves it table side. Other menu items range from the red lantern (soft shell crab inside a pot of dried peppers) to kung pao prawns to the Szechuan Dragon gin cocktail.

With a 3.5-star rating out of 18 reviews on Yelp, Hutong is still finding its way, but it's early days.

Yelper Janet W., who reviewed Hutong on Nov. 25, wrote, "We had the mille-feuille wagyu beef dim sum which was amazing! The flaky pastry was so light, it almost dissolved. We then had the duck with pancakes for two courses and finally the Sichuan style lobster. Everything we ate was delicious, perfectly cooked, the right side of spicy and beautifully presented."

Hutong is open daily from noon–3 p.m. and 6 p.m.–11 p.m.

Ichimi MIA

3252 N.E. First Ave., Suite 118,

Photo: Mendy C./Yelp

Ichimi MIA is an izakaya and Asian fusion spot, offering ramen and more.

Ichimi MIA serves up generous portions or rice and ramen dishes. The menu now features starters like pork belly bao, scallion pancakes and gyoza (dumplings filled with your choice of chicken, pork, shrimp or veggies) as well as nine different ramen dishes. Wash it all down with a Japanese beer or wine.

Ichimi MIA's current rating of 4.5 stars out of 25 reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.

Yelper Priscilla C., who was one of the first users to visit Ichimi MIA on November 20, wrote, "We stumbled upon this eatery after an appointment close by and were surprised with how quickly the food was served. My partner and I enjoyed Ichimi ramen, soul rice bowl and dumplings. The tonkotsu broth was rich, delicious and filling."

Ichimi MIA is open from noon–11 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and noon–midnight on Friday and Saturday.

