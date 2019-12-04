Family mourns loss of mother killed in Lauderdale Lakes crash

LAUDERDALE LAKES – Sierra Brown was in tears as she remembered arriving to a crash scene in Lauderdale Lakes on Sunday morning.

She found her mother’s black SUV flipped upside-down after she was hit by a white Ford Mustang.

Ultimately, Tandy McNealy-White died at Broward Health Medical Center.

“My mom was caring, loving, supportive, she loved all her friends and all her family,” Brown said. “She was the rock of the family.”

McNealy-White was the mother of three daughters and a son. She worked as a Broward County school bus attendant for 15 years. Brown said her mother had been preparing a trip with her best friend, who she planned to meet with, the night of the crash.

According to investigators with the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Bob LaFrance was behind the wheel of the Mustang heading north on State Road 7 near 42nd Street just after 4 a.m. Sunday morning.

McNealy-White was attempting to turn into a shopping center when she was hit.

Family members said the holidays will be difficult, but they will remember their mother who always lived life to the fullest.

“That’s her thing,” Brown said. “My mama always said ‘If I ever go, I lived my life.’”