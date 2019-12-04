Miami's 5 best spots to spend big on Italian food

Looking to satisfy your appetite for Italian fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best high-end Italian restaurants around Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.

1. MC Kitchen

Photo: virgo m./Yelp

Topping the list is MC Kitchen. Located at 4141 N.E. Second Ave., Suite 101A in the Little Haiti, the Italian spot is the highest-rated high-end Italian restaurant in Miami, boasting four stars out of 332 reviews on Yelp.

The site has lots more information about MC Kitchen.

The business is known for modern Italian cuisine, according to the specialities section of its Yelp profile. "Through the use of green market sensibility, we offer seasonal dishes with ingredients selected on the basis of quality, harvest maturity and farming integrity."

2. Il Gabbiano

Photo: Caro R./Yelp

Next up is downtown's Il Gabbiano, situated at 335 S. Biscayne Blvd. With four stars out of 572 reviews on Yelp, the wine bar and Italian spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking to indulge.

Yelper Tonwa S. noted, "Top notch food! Loved the atmosphere and Miami views. The bread service is to die for—with fresh cheese bread and fried zucchini."

3. Ferraro's Kitchen

Ferraro's Kitchen, located at 1099 N.E. 79th St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the fancy wine bar and Italian spot, which offers cooking classes and more, 4.5 stars out of 142 reviews.

Ferraro's Kitchen was founded by Venice-born Igor Ferraro who grew up in a family of wine producers. His restaurant experiences have taken him "from the historic wine cellars in Venice to several places in Europe and to Rome where he opened a successful cooking school and a gastro-pub chain," per the history section of its Yelp profile.

As to what the business is known for, "Cozy atmosphere, attention for details, great traditional Italian food, homemade products and an extensive wine list await you," it notes on Yelp in the section about specialties.

4. Toscana Divino

Photo: Don O./Yelp

Toscana Divino, a wine bar and Italian spot in Brickell, is another pricey go-to, with four stars out of 300 Yelp reviews. Head over to 900 S. Miami Ave. to see for yourself.

According to the business's Yelp profile, you can expect, "warm, impeccable service and food made with the finest authentic, artisanal Italian ingredients and, where possible, locally sourced meats and produce."

According to the business's Yelp profile, you can expect, "warm, impeccable service and food made with the finest authentic, artisanal Italian ingredients and, where possible, locally sourced meats and produce."

5. Baiocco

Check out Baiocco, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 72 reviews on Yelp. Treat yourself at the Italian spot by heading over to 5599 Biscayne Blvd.

If you're curious for more, we found these details about Baiocco, which is located in a restored colonial house. The owner, David, has assembled a staff that hails from Italy and pasta dishes are shaped by his mother's recipes, according to the bio section of the business's Yelp profile.

"The menu features original Italian recipes and a selection of special dishes aimed at shedding light on regional cuisine, with a particular focus on the farming tradition of a few small areas of Central Italy, like Sabina and beautiful Tuscia," notes the Yelp profile.

