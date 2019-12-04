Parents of beloved Miami political activist seeking community help to identify son’s killer

MIAMI – Gonazalo Vizcardo’s family addressed the community Tuesday in a public plea for any information that would identify the shooter that killed the beloved activist.

“This is every parent’s nightmare, I still cannot believe this happened to my child,” Vizcardo’s mother, Raizha Chiesi, said.

On November 7 around 1 a.m., Vizcardo was fatally shot near Northeast Miami Place and 55th Street just blocks from his Little Haiti home, Miami-Dade police officers said.

Prior to the shooting, Vizcardo was out having drinks with friends at the New Yorker Patio Bar off of Biscayne Boulevard, friends said.

"He was showing off maps about data and zoning, and we were talking about the intersection of data and policy," friend Gustavo Perez said. "Half an hour later, he was just gone."

Today state and local law enforcement officials addressed the community, along with Vizcardo’s mother and father, seeking video footage or any information that could piece together the time Vizcardo left the bar to him being fatally shot.

“He was on his way home, he might’ve stopped at a store first,” Miami-Dade Chief of Police Jorge Colina said. “We would like to secure additional video that might’ve captured anything.”

Vizcardo's stamp on the community elicited a groundswell of love and support from the many political and civic groups he belonged to or supported following his untimely death. Friends and family celebrated what would’ve been his 30th birthday at Villain Theater one week after he was shot to death.

“He dedicated his life to helping others and to fighting inequality and injustice wherever he found it,” Vizcardo’s friend Juan Cuban said. “Today he is the one who deserves justice.”

Anyone with information about Vizcardo’s shooting is encouraged to make an anonymous call to 305-471-TIPS.