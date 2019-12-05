Check out the 4 most popular spots in Miami's Brickell neighborhood

Visiting Brickell, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Miami neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a cocktail bar and New American spot to a Chinese restaurant.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Brickell, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Dolores But You Can Call Me Lolita

photo: jennia t./yelp

Topping the list is cocktail bar, tapas bar and New American spot Dolores But You Can Call Me Lolita. Located at 1000 S. Miami Ave., it's the most popular business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 1,033 reviews on Yelp.

Once home to Miami Fire Station No. 4, this space offers rooftop dining upstairs and a delicatessen downstairs, notes the business's website. Popular brunch items include octopus empanadas, oxtail tacos and Belgian waffles topped with Southern fried chicken and applewood smoked bacon.

2. The Capital Grille

Photo: The Capital Grille/Yelp

Next up is steakhouse and wine bar The Capital Grille, which offers seafood and more, situated at 444 Brickell Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 637 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

The menu features dishes like roasted swordfish with lump crab gratin, the dry-aged New York strip au poivre and lobster macaroni and cheese. Pair your meal with any one of the 350 wines available.

3. Komodo

Photo: Alessandra E./Yelp

Lounge, cocktail bar and Asian fusion spot Komodo is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 801 Brickell Ave., four stars out of 1,101 reviews.

This venue has a full bar, pop art on its walls and DJs who drive weekend programming, according to the business's website. With menu items ranging from signature sushi rolls to small plates like lobster in yuzu brown butter and fried chicken, Komodo takes you from lunch to happy hour and dinner. Finish off your meal with the five-spice s'more (valrhona chocolate cake, marshmallow and graham cracker ice cream).

4. DaTangZhenWei

Photo: Da Teng Zhen Wei/Yelp

DaTangZhenWei, a Chinese spot that offers hot pot and more, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 204 Yelp reviews. Head over to 801 Brickell Bay Drive to see for yourself.

"Datang brings popular French style Hotpot to Miami; a feast where east meets west," notes the business on its Yelp page.

Expect plenty of dim sum, noodles and raw seafood—all served in towers. Classic dishes like Peking duck is sliced and plated before it arrives at your table. Healing broths—in flavors such as Szechuan spicy, beef and vegan pumpkin—are served in a big porcelain pot, notes Time Out.

