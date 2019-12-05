Hutong brings dim sum and more to Brickell

If you're after dim sum, look no further than this new business. Located at 600 Brickell Ave. in Brickell, the newcomer is called Hutong.

With locations in Hong Kong, London and New York, Hutong serves up signature cocktails and spicy Northern Chinese cuisine in its newest dining spot where "Chinese yin meets Miami yang," according to the business's website.

Expect a glam interior with high ceilings, dark wood and attentive servers. Try the popular dim sum platter served in a bamboo box, with options ranging from wild mushroom and spinach to pan-seared ginger lobster bao. Feast on a meal of Peking duck, fried noodles and beef tenderloin with red and green peppers.

Hutong has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of 18 reviews on Yelp.

Furrokh I., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 30, wrote, "The food was delicious! Not your typical Chinese. The flavors explode in your mouth. We ordered the dim sum platter as appetizer, and kung Pao prawns, tenderloin, Peking duck and veg noodles for dinner. The tenderloin and the duck were succulent and juicy, and the shrimp were plump and crispy. All were perfectly cooked."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Hutong is open from noon–3 p.m. and 6 p.m.–11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, noon–3 p.m. and 6 p.m.–midnight on Friday and Saturday and noon–3 p.m. and 6 p.m.–10 p.m. on Sunday.

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in Miami? Here's what else opened recently near you.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.