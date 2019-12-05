Keys woman arrested after hitting neighbor, cutting her with knife

MARATHON, Fla. – A Florida Keys woman was arrested Wednesday night after she hit her neighbor and cut her neck with a knife, deputies said.

Jennifer Bethel, 47, of Marathon, faces charges of battery and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Bethel was throwing things around outside her home when her 50-year-old neighbor heard the commotion and went outside to see what was happening.

The neighbor told deputies Bethel punched her in the head and held a knife to her throat, causing a cut to her neck. She said Bethel then threw her to the ground.

A sergeant at the scene said she saw a text message on a witness' phone in which Bethel said she was going over to beat up her neighbor.

The neighbor's cut wasn't deep and she was treated by paramedics at the scene.

It wasn’t immediately known what issues the women had with each other.