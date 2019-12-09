Miami gets a new brew pub: Sweet Mercy Brewing

A new brew pub and breakfast and brunch spot, offering comfort food and more, has debuted in the neighborhood. The new arrival, called Sweet Mercy Brewing, is located at 3324 Virginia St.

Sweet Mercy Brewing serves up craft beers, cocktails and comfort food in a lively atmosphere; you'll also find happy hours, live music and prime sports watching. The menu features items ranging from burgers to two different bao buns (crispy pork belly and ropa vieja) to white chocolate pudding topped with ice cream. Libations include an apple martini, a rum old-fashioned and a Moscow mule plus a variety of win. (View the menu.)

The new brew pub has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Roxana A., who reviewed the new spot on Dec. 3, wrote, "A fabulous place to watch the game on Friday night, or meet friends for happy hour. It has delicious craft beers and drinks of your choice."

Andrew I. wrote, "Great food and atmosphere. Try the hot chicken sandwich and ropa vieja bao buns. Nice place for lunch or dinner and drinks."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Sweet Mercy Brewing is open from 4 p.m.–11 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on weekends.

