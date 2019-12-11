Nostimo Greek Kitchen brings gyros and more to Miami

Looking to chow down on some Greek fare? A new spot has you covered. The fresh arrival, called Nostimo Greek Kitchen, is located at 170 N.W. 24th St.

The stars of Nostimo Greek Kitchen's menu are the chicken gyros (they can also be filled with beef, chicken, lamb, pork or falafel). Also, find favorites like Greek fries (with tomato, red onion and tzatziki sauce), spanakopita and baklava. Look out for a vegetarian tasting menu on Meatless Mondays and Tuesday happy hours.

With a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp so far, Nostimo Greek Kitchen has already made a good impression.

Tony S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Dec. 6, wrote, "By far, best gyro spot in Miami."

And Dan B. wrote, "Killer tzatziki and an incredible vibe that fits perfectly in the Wynwood scene. Owner is incredibly friendly and the service was fantastic. Will be back!"

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Nostimo Greek Kitchen is open from 11 a.m.–2 a.m. on Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m.–4 a.m. on Friday-Sunday.

