10 Things to Know for Today

Mourners holding posters of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani attend a funeral ceremony for him and his comrades, who were killed in Iraq in a U.S. drone strike on Friday, at the Enqelab-e-Eslami (Islamic Revolution) Square in Tehran, Iran, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. The processions mark the first time Iran honored a single man with a multi-city ceremony. Not even Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, who founded the Islamic Republic, received such a processional with his death in 1989. Soleimani on Monday will lie in state at Tehran's famed Musalla mosque as the revolutionary leader did before him. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. GRIEF FOR SLAIN GENERAL Iran’s supreme leader prayed over the caskets of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani and others killed in a U.S. airstrike. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who had a close relationship with Soleimani, wept during the traditional Muslim prayers for the dead.

2. TRUMP RATCHETS UP THE THREATS President Trump insists that Iranian cultural sites are fair game for the U.S. military, dismissing concerns that doing so could constitute a war crime under international law. He also has warned Iraq that he would levy punishing sanctions if it expelled American troops.

3. DISASTER RAGES DOWN UNDER At least 24 people have been killed and 2,000 homes destroyed by the wildfires in Australia, which have so far scorched an area twice the size of the U.S. state of Maryland.

4. ELECTION YEAR IS HERE The battle for the White House will unfold amid a great political realignment that is disrupting decades-long political alliances and further dividing America by education, gender and race.

5. BEST OF THE SILVER SCREEN Sam Mendes’ technically dazzling World War I tale “1917” won best picture, drama, and Quentin Tarantino’s radiant Los Angeles fable “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood” won best film, comedy or musical at the 77th Golden Globes.

6. BEST OF THE SMALL SCREEN Real-life stories ruled the Golden Globe TV honors, as Olivia Colman’s portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II, Michelle Williams’ turn as Broadway star Gwen Verdon and the nuclear disaster drama “Chernobyl” won top honors.

7. #METOO CASE ON THE DOCKET Harvey Weinstein is expected to be in a New York court Monday as his lawyers and a judge handle the final preparation for his trial on charges of rape and sexual assault.

8. FINDING YOUR NEXT GIZMO At the CES tech show in Las Vegas, expect to see artificial intelligence-infused home appliances, security cameras and cars, new gadgets that show what faster 5G cellular service can offer and, as always, the newest in robots and souped-up TVs.

9. JITTERY INVESTORS PULL BACK World shares were down Monday as financial markets were rattled by escalating tensions in the Middle East following the killing by a U.S. air strike of an Iranian general.

10. WHAT MAY BE NEXT FOR TOP QUARTERBACK After the Patriots' disappointing playoff loss, here's a peek into which uniform Tom Brady could wind up in for 2020, if he comes back for a 21st season at age 43.