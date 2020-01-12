1 officer, 1 person hospitalized after Miami Beach shooting

MIAMI BEACH – One person and one police officer were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital following a shooting in Miami Beach, according to the Miami Beach Police Department.

The shooting happened at 10th Street and Ocean Drive, police said.

The officer was listed in stable condition, while the individual was in critical condition, according to police. Police said the officer was being treated for a stab wound.

Ocean Drive was closed between 9th and 11th street after the incident.