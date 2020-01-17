US Navy dropping live bombs in middle of Florida – If you hear loud booming sounds, don’t worry it’s just the Navy dropping bombs in the middle of Florida.

The Naval Air Station in Jacksonville is conducting live and inert bomb training at Pinecastle Range Complex in the Ocala National Forest.

Training will be conducted from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. from Friday through Sunday.

The range complex is about 2 miles west of the Camp Ocala campgrounds and near several hiking trails.

It's common for F-18 jet fighters and other Navy aircraft to drop bombs in the middle of the range.

The explosions and loud noises may push wildlife out of the forest and onto nearby roads.

“Always be mindful of larger animals including black bears and practice bearwise measures,” officials warn.

Anyone who has a noise complaint is asked to call the Fleet Area Control and Surveillance Facility in Jacksonville at 800-874-5059.